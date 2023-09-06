News you can trust since 1869
Emergency services close road following crash outside shopping village in Northamptonshire

Police and fire were called to the A5
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:45 BST
Police remain on the scene of a crash outside the Heart of the Shires shopping village this afternoon (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called to the busy main road which stretches from Kilsby to Weedon at around 12.30pm.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a collision on the A5 outside the Heart of the Shires shopping village in Weedon.

“No one is believed to have been seriously injured but motorists are advised to avoid the area as there will be congestion whilst we deal with this incident.”

Fire crews left just before 2pm which a spokesperson saying: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service have left this incident but the road is still closed and traffic remains heavy in the area. Please check maps showing traffic of the area before travel and avoid if possible.”

Traffic maps show the road reopened just after 2pm although traffic remains heavy with restrictions in place.

