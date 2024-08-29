Northamptonshire country road shut for around four hours after two vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire country road was shut for around four hours following a two vehicle collision, which is believed to be “damage only”.

The incident happened in Watford Road between the villages of Watford and West Haddon on Wednesday (August 28) at around 1.40pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said the collision occurred between two vans and appears to be a “damage only” collision.

The road was shut for just under four hours and re-opened around 5.30pm after both vehicles had been recovered.