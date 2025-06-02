'Heartfelt condolences': Draycote Water reopens after body of a man found after falling from boat with teenage son

Draycote Water was closed from Thursday afternoon until Sunday as emergency services worked tirelessly

Staff at a popular Warwickshire beauty spot have shared ‘heartfelt condolences’ after a body of a man was found at Draycote Water at the weekend.

The reservoir, owned and managed by Severn Trent, was closed on Thursday (May 29) to allow emergency service to search for a man who fell into the water from a boat during the afternoon.

An update on Friday at 3pm via Warwickshire Police said: “We are still at Draycote water with our colleagues at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as we use specialists to search for a man who fell into the water yesterday afternoon.

“The man was on board a boat with his teenage son when it capsized. The son was quickly rescued and was found to not be injured.

“The search for the father is ongoing, using various land and water search equipment and resources.

“We are working tirelessly with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and we continue to ask that the public avoid the area so as not to distract our searchers.”

At 11.52pm on Friday evening police sadly reported a body had been found in Draycote Water and it is believed to be that of the man who fell into the water on Thursday afternoon.

Our Local Area Commander for Rugby, Chief Inspector Angus Eagles said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this incredibly difficult time and I would ask that their privacy continues to be respected.

“Since yesterday, an intensive search operation has been underway that has seen a range of specialist search tactics and technology being used. I don’t underestimate the impact this tragic incident, and the large-scale search operation will have had on local people and businesses. Thank you all for your patience and understanding while our officers worked tirelessly to find the man.

“Special thanks also goes to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, West Mercia Search & Rescue, Avon Fire & Rescue Service, West Mercia Police, and Severn Trent – all of whom have played an integral role in supporting our extensive search efforts.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

On Saturday Draycote Water issued a statement saying: “We’d like to share our heartfelt condolences to the family of a man who sadly passed away at Draycote Water.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by this sad incident. We’d like to express sincere thanks to the Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, West Mercia Search and Rescue, Avon Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police for their incredible efforts and support to the family and our local team.

“Draycote Water including the restaurant, the fisheries and the Sailing Club will remain closed today 31st May 2025.”

Draycote Water reopened to the public on Sunday (June 1)