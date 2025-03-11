A 13-year-old girl has tonight (Tuesday, March 11) been charged with the murder of a woman in Wellingborough.

The child, who for legal reasons cannot be named, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning. The girl is also charged with arson with attempt to endanger life.

Newcomen Road, Wellingborough, was cordoned off by police in the early hours of Monday, and a 43-year-old woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched soon after, and tonight Northamptonshire Police has said the woman is believed to be 43-year-old mother-of-three Marta Bednarczyk, though formal identification has yet to be confirmed.

A forensic post-mortem investigation took place today at Leicester Royal Infirmary, which gave the preliminary cause of death as being the result of sharp force injury.

Police and firefighters had attended the address after reports came in of a fire at the property. Inside, police officers found Marta’s body and paramedics declared her dead at the scene at 3.30am.

Detective Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, the senior investigating officer from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “This evening we have formally charged a 13-year-old Wellingborough girl with murder, and arson, and she will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow.

“I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning. And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta’s family who have been fully co-operative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them.

“Given the developments this evening, we will be making no further comment at this time.”

A scene guard remains in place tonight and police are asking people to avoid the immediate area.