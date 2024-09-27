Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 30 people were rescued from rising water levels at a Northamptonshire caravan park, as firefighters were called to eight weather related incidents in 24 hours.

An amber weather warning for heavy rain was in place from 6pm on Thursday (September 26) until 6am today (Friday September 27), and with water levels already high from torrential rain earlier in the week, communities and emergency services were poised for more flooding.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has now confirmed it was deployed to eight weather related incidents since 8am on Thursday.

These included assisting in helping evacuate a caravan park in Yarwell, where 35 people were assisted to safety from rising flood waters at 7.30pm on Thursday.

Northampton Washlands pictured on Wednesday (September 25).

Earlier in the day, firefighters and Swiftwater Rescue Technicians rescued two people and two dogs from a boat at Islip Mill at 10am.

Although no further Met Office weather warnings have been issued, Environment Agency flood warnings remain across the county.

The fire service is also "strongly encouraging” people to only travel if necessary.

Drivers should follow these safety tips:

Do not ignore road closure signs.

Never attempt to cross or drive through floodwater if you don’t know how deep the water is – just two feet of water will float a car.

Never try to swim through fast flowing water or floodwater – you may get swept away or be injured by an object in the water.

Don’t assume fords are safe to cross just because the road is not closed. Always look at the river level gauge and use your common sense.

Keep up to date with flood warnings on the Environment Agency website here.