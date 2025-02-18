19-year-old driver hospitalised with serious injuries after single vehicle collision on Northamptonshire country road

A 19-year-old driver has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a single vehicle collision on a Northamptonshire country road.

The incident happened in Longdown Lane, Barby, on Saturday, February 15, at about 10.35pm.

Police say the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec was driving away from Barby, and for reasons unknown, left the road and collided with a tree. The driver – a 19-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

The incident happened in Longdown Lane, Barby.
The incident happened in Longdown Lane, Barby.

“They are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white vehicle who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision take place.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000093441.

