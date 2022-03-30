Emergency crews cut driver free from vehicle after collision in Badby

Fire crews had to use cutting gear to free a driver involved in a collision in Badby yesterday morning (Tuesday March 29).

The incident, on the A361, happened at 7.30am and involved two vehicles.

A driver had to be released by fire crews from Daventry and Long Buckby using cutting gear.

Fire crews attended the scene.

The collision was between a car and a van.