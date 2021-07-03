The incident happened on Rubgy Road, Barby. Photo: Google Maps.

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly pedestrian was involved in a 'serious collision' with a car on a Northamptonshire road.

The incident happened at around 8.15am this morning (July 3) on Rugby Road, Barby and involved the pedestrian and an orange Vauxhall Corsa.

Northamptonshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene where they remained for around three hours.

The unit confirmed the pedestrian is in a 'serious and life-threatening' condition.

The force is now appealing for witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage.