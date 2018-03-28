Eight Northamptonshire schools hit by hoax bomb threats

Schools in Northamptonshire were among hundreds across the country to be targeted in a mass bomb hoax threat today (Wednesday, March 28).

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed this afternoon that eight schools in the county received the threat.

A National Police Chiefs’ Council spokesperson said: “Police forces are aware of a series of malicious hoax communications to schools across the country.

"Enquiries continue to establish the facts and forces are working together to investigate who is responsible.

“Police take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public."

If you have information call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.