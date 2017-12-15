REVEALED: The Northamptonshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Northamptonshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.
Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.
In Northamptonshire these were:
Newbottle and Charlton Church of England Primary School, Banbury,
Northamptonshire
Southfield Primary School, Brackley, Northamptonshire
Exeter - A Learning Community Academy, Corby, Northamptonshire
Woodford Halse Church of England Primary Academy, Daventry,
Northamptonshire
Rushton Primary School, Kettering, Northamptonshire
St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Kettering, Northamptonshire
Lings Primary School, Northampton, Northamptonshire
Alfred Street Junior School, Rushden, Rushden, Northamptonshire
Pattishall Church of England Primary School, Towcester, Northamptonshire
Bozeat Community Primary School, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Warwick Academy, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire