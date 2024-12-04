Eat, sleep, repeat in Tuscany

The spectacular skyline of Florence

Enjoy fabulous countryside villas with a touch of luxury

In Tuscany, beauty surrounds you in all forms, whether it’s the architecture of Renaissance Florence, or the rolling hills, mountains, olive groves and vineyards outside the city.

I was lucky enough to be able to bask in a variety of what’s on offer in this central Italian region on a trip that took me on a whirlwind stop in Florence and out into the region’s stunning landscape with a programme that included truffle hunting, e-biking and what seemed like an unending feast of food and wine produced just miles from where I was staying.

But let’s start in the city.

The sumptuous Apartment Lippi in Florence (photo: Angelo Trani)

Florence

This is home to Michelangelo’s ‘David’ statue, Botticelli’s works in the Uffizi Gallery and the Duomo basilica. Walking the atmosphere-laden streets and squares brings to mind the works of artists who lived there, including Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Donatello.

Arriving with a few fellow travel enthusiasts we were given a detailed glimpse at how to stay in style that could also suit families or a group of friends to share the cost.

Where to stay: Spend a few nights in a former 19th century palazzo? No problem. Apartment Florentius is a modern and stylish, three-bedroom abode with four bathrooms and all the comforts of home, albeit a rather luxurious one! This apartment and another in the same building - Apartment Lippi - are centrally located. Explore the city’s artistic treasures easily after stepping outside the front doors.

The pool at Villa Vedetta, Tuscany (photo: Martino Balestreri)

Where to eat: Vini e Vecchi Sapori in Florence is a must. This family-run restaurant offers a taste of authentic Tuscan cooking, just steps from Piazza della Signoria.

Chianti region

Just 21 miles from Florence, this mountainous, wine-making area offers the chance to explore charming villages and, of course, taste some of its wines. After transferring to Casa Vedetta, an unbelievably beautiful villa set on an 800-acre estate of vineyards, oak forests and olive groves, our group was keen to get out and about in the countryside. An e-bike rental with Biciclettaio was the perfect way to get around.

A visit to Castellina, a quintessential hilltop village with labyrinthine streets, helped us step back in time. The town hall, La Rocca, houses a captivating archaeological museum that helped us put local history into perspective. Tempting wine shops helped bring us right up to date.

A chef cooks outside at Bosco Ai Frati (photo: Francesca Anichini)

Where to stay: Casa Vedetta - The villa is ideal for group living. Spread across three spacious floors it can accommodate up to 14 guests. On my first morning here, sitting out by the pool and looking out over the stunning gardens and terraces to the rolling hills beyond seemed like a dream. Make no mistake, this is luxury living, but affordable when costs are shared. There’s even a Turkish bath and sauna. An outdoor pizza oven would provide the perfect opportunity for al fresco dining under the stars. But for a true treat guests can book a pizza party with Andrea Anichini, a local chef from Chianti Classico, who specialises in organic Tuscan pizzas made from ancient grains, zucchini flowers and gorgonzola.

Where to eat out: Taverna Squarcialupi, in Castellina, housed in a 15th century palazzo hotel of the same name in the centre of the village is ideal. It has an impossibly beautiful terrace where we ate organic bread and pasta, Chianti truffles and wine from the company’s own vineyard.

San Piero a Sieve

This is also near Florence, this time in an area renowned for growing sunflowers - the Schifanoia valley. At the Tenuta Schifanoia Organic Farm resident chef Marta Faggi served up a menu highlighting the farm's organic principles, with locally farmed ingredients grown without fertilisers, pesticides or irrigation. They grow sunflower seeds, wheat, chickpeas, spelt and alfalfa.

Bosco Ai Frati is set in gorgeous countryside

But, for me, the most fascinating experience in this area was joining local expert Giusseppe and his dogs Coco and Sara on a truffle hunt. As they sniffed and rushed around in the bushes we all waited spellbound to see if they had somehow discovered a black or white truffle - almost worth their weight in gold. The farm arranges the truffle hunts and also organises cooking courses.

Where to stay: Bosco Ai Frati - a fully staffed villa set in four acres of vibrant gardens that surround the villa, planted with centuries-old oaks and chestnut trees, Mediterranean flowers and aromatic shrubs. Beams, wooden floors and traditional and comfy furnishings helped us to feel cosy in this palatial property. The swimming pool added to the luxury.

Eat in: Why go out when you are in such beautiful surroundings and you have your own private chef to cater? On our last evening Tenuta Schifanoia produced a Tuscan taste explosion. We enjoyed T-Bone Steak, pasta in every form and lots of panna cotta. Delicious.

Travel facts

