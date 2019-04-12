Easter gift as Daventry village church receives funding boost

A village church in Daventry district is to receive a share in a funding payout to help fund vital repairs.

St Peter & St Paul's church in Watford will get £10,000 from the National Churches Trust to fix its nave and chancel roofs which were damaged after metal was stolen from the roof last year.

The Grade I listed church will become watertight, thus preserving its historic fabric and removing it from Historic England's Heritage 'at risk' register.

Broadcaster and journalist Huw Edwards, the vice-president of the National Churches Trust, said: "The UK's historic churches and chapels are a vital part of our national heritage.

"But to survive, many need to carry out urgent repairs and install modern facilities.

"The cost of this work is far beyond what most congregations can pay for themselves.

"So I’m delighted that the church of St Peter & St Paul, Watford village, is being helped with a £10,000 National Churches Trust Grant.

"The work to repair and replace the nave and chancel roofs will help secure the future of a historic building."

A total of 34 churches and chapels in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will benefit from the latest grants from the National Churches Trust, the charity supporting church buildings of all Christian denominations across the UK.

These grants are the first to be made in 2019. In 2018 the National Churches Trust awarded grants of £1.2 million to help 202 projects at churches and chapels around the UK.