Earl Spencer opens mobility shop in Daventry town centre

An expanded mobility shop in Daventry town centre was officially opened by Earl Spencer last Friday.

DACT's shop in New Street, which is run by volunteers, will double up as an information hub as well as providing mobility products for hire and sale and maintenance workshop facilities for service, repair and recycling.

A crowd gathered to see the new shop being unveiled

Earl Spencer and Jo Sear - a woman with multiple disabilities - unveiled the shop window together.

The Althorp House resident told the gathered crowd how impressed he was with DACT's development and praised the positive difference it makes to the lives of many people across Daventry District.

Also speaking at the unveiling were Beverley Horner, the manager of DACT mobility, and Rod Tighe whose life has changed for the better as he can get around Daventry thanks to the mobility scooter he regularly hires.

The mobility shop is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Tony Doyle, operations manager for DACT