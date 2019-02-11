Earl Spencer guest of honour at launch of shop’s new extension in Daventry

Earl Spencer will be guest of honour at the opening of a new extension in Daventry.

He will be at the Mobility Shop in Daventry on March 22 from midday.

The new building extension will enable the Mobility Shop to create a mobility and information advice hub, individually tailored mobility options and all kinds of mobility aids for hire.

Users will benefit from greater involvement in community life and in turn help them to avoid the problems associated with isolation and loneliness.

The new hub will signpost customers to other essential mobility and health services they may not be aware of, such as the continence team, housing adaptation teams, care companies, day centres, social services, council blue badge scheme and even benefits advice teams.

The project, based in New Street, provides services staffed entirely by volunteers with volunteer Trustees having full oversight.

Rob Kinning, chief executive, said: “Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT) are delighted to announce that the Earl Spencer has agreed to conduct the opening ceremony and celebration of the new DACT Mobility Shop extension in New Street, Daventry and to highlight the outstanding work carried out by the DACT Mobility volunteers.

“Earl Spencer has taken an interest in the work of DACT since we started 25 years ago, and in the very early years he allowed DACT to hold a fundraising event of an ‘Easter Egg Hunt’ in the grounds of Althorp Park.

“Come and take a look and take advantage of some great opening offers.”

There are 19 volunteers who operate the DACT Mobility & Repair Shop. This is expected to rise to 25.