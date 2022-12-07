Drivers warned to expect long delays after lorry crash closes two lanes on M1 southbound
Junction 15 entry slip road set to remain closed during morning rush hour
Drivers head south from Northampton on the M1 face delays all through rush hour on Wednesday (December 7) after a lorry crashed in the early hours.
An update from National Highways at around 6am warned two of the four lanes remain closed along with the junction 15 entry slip road following the collision. Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue crews are at the scene and recovery work is under way but a spokesman warned it could take until noon for the carriageway to fully reopen as an electrical box has been damaged and requires immediate repair.
