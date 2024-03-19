Drivers experience rush hour delays on main road into Northampton after four vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers experienced rush hour delays on a main road into Northampton this morning after a four vehicle collision.

The incident happened on the A45 Flore bypass at around 7.20am today (Tuesday March 19).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police say the collision involved four vehicles – two cars and two vans. Thankfully, no one is believed to have sustained life threatening or life changing injuries.