Driver suffers serious injuries in M1 crash near Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries in a crash on the M1 near Northampton on Thursday (July 11).

A dark-coloured Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision with a white Mercedes CLA200 about six miles north of junction 16 at about 1.50pm.

M1

The driver of the Vauxhall was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, police said.

The crash caused long delays for motorists, with the entire southbound motorway closed between junction 18 for Rugby and J16.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 324.