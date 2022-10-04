Driver pronounced dead at scene of fatal collision on A45 in Northamptonshire

A man has died at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the A45 bypass at Flore.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that - at around 10.55pm on Monday, October 3 - a red Vauxhall Zafira travelling towards Northampton crossed over to the opposite side of the A45 carriageway and collided with a silver Ford Fiesta.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The driver of the Ford – a man in his 40s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Three men aged 48, 43 and 29, have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody at this time.”

Northamptonshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision itself.