Drink and drug-driving operation catches 15 people on Northamptonshire's roads under the influence

The first week of an annual drink and drug driving operation by saw 15 people arrested for driving under the influence in Northamptonshire.

Between December 1-7, there were 12 arrests for drink driving and three for drug driving on the county’s roads.

The results include a static operation in Northampton on December where two people were arrested for drink driving and three for drug driving.

A second operation on the Corby-bound carriageway of the A43 in Kettering on Saturday, December 2, saw one drink drive arrest and one drug drive arrest.

A total of 91 breath tests were recorded that evening, with eight positive results, of which one was over the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Another driver who blew 34mg, just below the legal limit, was not allowed to continue his journey, but agreed to have his car parked up and make his own way home.

More than 350 checks were carried out on vehicles, occupants and licences on the night. A total of 20 motoring offences were dealt with, and three vehicles were seized for offences including no insurance and no tax.

The other arrests made between December 1 and 7 took place during routine policing operations, including roadside checks following road traffic collisions or other incidents.