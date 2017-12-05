Drink and drug drive arrests as month-long campaign begins in Northamptonshire

The first operation of Northamptonshire Police’s annual Christmas drink and drug driving campaign saw five people arrested for driving under the influence.

More than 500 checks were carried out on vehicles, drivers and passengers at a static checkpoint in St Peter’s Way, Northampton, on Friday (December 1) evening.

Operations like this will be taking place throughout December

Breath tests were carried out on 89 drivers, with two people arrested after providing positive samples over the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Three drug drivers were also arrested after positive drug wipe tests, and a further person was arrested for driving while disqualified.

A total of 33 traffic offences were identified and dealt with during the operation, and 12 vehicles were seized for offences including drivers having no licence, no insurance, or no tax.

Safety advice was also given to drivers and passengers where required.

Drink and drug drive operations will continue across the county throughout December.