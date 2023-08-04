News you can trust since 1869
Dramatic footage of car engulfed in flames in Daventry as firefighters called to tackle blaze

Firefighters were on scene for almost an hour
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 4th Aug 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 08:33 BST

A major car fire broke out in Daventry, leaving a Range Rover fully engulfed in flames.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called in the early hours of Thursday morning (August 3) after receiving reports of a burning car from members of the public.

The team arrived at the scene in Trent Walk, Daventry, shortly before 2am.

The car was photographed at the scene on Trent Walk, Daventry.The car was photographed at the scene on Trent Walk, Daventry.
Firefighters tackled the fire inside the Range Rover for almost an hour. They used a hose reel jet to douse the flames before extinguishing the vehicle.

A thermal imaging camera was used afterwards to ensure the car had cooled down enough to be considered safe.

The crew returned to the station just before 3.15am, leaving the scene in the hands of the Northamptonshire Police.

Work is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire,” said a Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

Northamptonshire Police has been contacted for comment.

Related topics:DaventryNorthamptonshire Fire and Rescue ServiceWorkNorthamptonshire Police