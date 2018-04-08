Don’t miss out on your right to vote in Daventry District May elections

Voters in Daventry District are being reminded to make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the upcoming local elections.

On Thursday, May 3 residents in will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them at a local level.

Elections are taking place for a third of the 36 seats on Daventry District Council, as well as for a number of Parish Councils across the District.

There is also a by-election for Walgrave Ward on the District Council, following the resignation of Cllr Ann Carter, and a Neighbourhood Planning Referendum in Woodford Cum Membris.

The elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say about who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life in Daventry District.

In order to vote, residents must be on the electoral register. The deadline to register to vote in time for the May elections is midnight on Tuesday, April 17. If you are registering to vote for the first time, you can do so online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

As well as allowing you to have your say in elections, registering to vote has other benefits too – being on the register can help you when applying for a credit card, mortgage or even a new mobile phone contract, as it is one of the things that is looked at by companies when carrying out credit checks.

If you are not sure whether you are registered, or you have recently moved house, you should contact the Council’s Electoral Services team on 01327 871100 or emailelectoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk.

The deadlines for arranging to vote by post or via a proxy are also coming up in April.

To apply for a postal vote, you will need to complete an application form and send it to DDC’s Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, April 18. A postal vote may be arranged for one election, indefinitely, or for a specific period.

Voting by proxy means to can appoint someone you trust to vote on your behalf. Anyone can be your proxy as long as they are eligible to vote in that type of election and are willing to vote on your behalf at your polling station.

Applications to vote by proxy must be received by DDC’s Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on Wednesday, April 25, though if an elector falls ill or is called away on business after that date, they may be able to apply up to 5pm on May 3.

To request an application form for a postal or proxy vote call 01327 871100 or emailelectoralservices@daventrydc.gov.uk

Find out more at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/elections.