Dog show raises £1,000 for RSPCA Northamptonshire expansion plans

A whole host of puppies, rescue dogs and their owners helped to raise more than £1,000 for RSPCA Northamptonshire to further take care of animals in their care.

Dozens of dogs took part in trials at St Lukes Field in Duston, which included the best rescue dog, most handsome male and best puppy.

Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

The funds will be used to feed, board and treat animals, which are in the care of RSPCA Northamptonshire, as the charity receives no government funding, and is a separate charity from the national RSPCA charity.

Longer term, the branch is hoping to expand in a bit to be able to help more animals.

Tara Allston, branch manager, described the event on Saturday (May 26): “It was a lovely friendly, family atmosphere with dogs of all different breeds, shapes and sizes.

"All of the stalls were family run with well-priced refreshments.

Maddie Butt winner of Irish Brace.

"The public loved the dog classes and the animals were proudly wearing their rosettes having enjoyed the agility and attention."

