Dog owner fights off man in Daventry village as he tried to steal her Labrador

A woman in a Daventry village was able to fight off a man who tried to steal her Labrador after pulling one of the dog's leads.

She was walking her dog in William Road, Long Buckby, between 3.50pm and 4.15pm on Friday, October 26.

A man driving an old style white Ford Transit van pulled up alongside her, got out and pulled one of the dog’s two leads off.

The owner then managed to fight him off and the male got back in the van and drove off.

The dog owner did not manage to get the vehicle registration number.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.