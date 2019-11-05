Did you see lorry before fatal A45 crash between Daventry and Weedon?

Investigations are underway as police try and work out what happened in the moments before a lorry and a car collided on the A45.

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the A45 London Road near Daventry at around 2.10am on Friday, November 1, are urging anyone who saw a specific lorry nearby shortly beforehand to get in touch.

The vehicle is described as a large articulated lorry with a white cab and grey trailer, which was heading onto London Road towards Weedon, from the Stefan Way roundabout.

The collision happened near to the junction with Poets Way, and involved a Mercedes LGV lorry and a Jaguar X-Type car.

Sadly the male driver of the Jaguar died at the scene.

Anyone who saw the lorry, or who has information about the collision, should call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 33 on November 1, 2019.

Read more: Man killed at the scene of a serious crash involving a lorry and a car on a main road in Northamptonshire