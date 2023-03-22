Developer hosts story time event with Daventry pupils

Local author Rosemary Sturge reads Pula! to pupils from Monksmoor Park CE Primary

Groups of pupils between the ages of four and nine, from Monksmoor Park CE Primary School, visited a show home at the Monksmoor Park development for two readings hosted by local authors Rosemary Sturge and Monica Withrington.

Rosemary read Monica’s book Pula! and Monica read her own work The Dream of Gideon the Grape with accompanying puppet characters.

Crest Nicholson has also provided copies of the stories read during the event for each of the pupils in attendance to enjoy.

Local author Monica Withrington uses handmade puppets to tell her story

Vanessa MacNee from Crest Nicholson Midlands said: “Schools are at the heart of the community and are an integral part of the lives of the families at Monksmoor Park.

“It’s a pleasure for us to be able to host events like this in our show home and share the joys of books and reading with young children.”

Amy Hornett, English Lead at Monksmoor Park CE Primary, said: “All of the children who attended the event thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Providing children with unique experiences such as these, are really valuable in showing our pupils the joy in reading and sharing.

“We are very grateful to Crest Nicholson for inviting our pupils along and the team’s generous donation of books for the children to enjoy.”

