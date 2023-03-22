News you can trust since 1869
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Heinz and Absolut Vodka announce new pasta sauce product
1 hour ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
2 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
2 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee
4 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
4 hours ago Tributes paid to 15-year-old girl who died after being hit by a bus

Developer hosts story time event with Daventry pupils

Builder Crest Nicholson held a story time event for Daventry primary school students at its new development in the town.

By Adam GausdenContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 16:28 GMT- 1 min read
Local author Rosemary Sturge reads Pula! to pupils from Monksmoor Park CE Primary
Local author Rosemary Sturge reads Pula! to pupils from Monksmoor Park CE Primary
Local author Rosemary Sturge reads Pula! to pupils from Monksmoor Park CE Primary

Groups of pupils between the ages of four and nine, from Monksmoor Park CE Primary School, visited a show home at the Monksmoor Park development for two readings hosted by local authors Rosemary Sturge and Monica Withrington.

Rosemary read Monica’s book Pula! and Monica read her own work The Dream of Gideon the Grape with accompanying puppet characters.

Crest Nicholson has also provided copies of the stories read during the event for each of the pupils in attendance to enjoy.

Local author Monica Withrington uses handmade puppets to tell her story
Local author Monica Withrington uses handmade puppets to tell her story
Local author Monica Withrington uses handmade puppets to tell her story
Most Popular

Vanessa MacNee from Crest Nicholson Midlands said: “Schools are at the heart of the community and are an integral part of the lives of the families at Monksmoor Park.

“It’s a pleasure for us to be able to host events like this in our show home and share the joys of books and reading with young children.”

Amy Hornett, English Lead at Monksmoor Park CE Primary, said: “All of the children who attended the event thoroughly enjoyed the day.

“Providing children with unique experiences such as these, are really valuable in showing our pupils the joy in reading and sharing.

Local author Rosemary Sturge reads Pula! to pupils from Monksmoor Park CE Primary
Local author Rosemary Sturge reads Pula! to pupils from Monksmoor Park CE Primary
Local author Rosemary Sturge reads Pula! to pupils from Monksmoor Park CE Primary

“We are very grateful to Crest Nicholson for inviting our pupils along and the team’s generous donation of books for the children to enjoy.”

Local author Monica Withrington uses handmade puppets to tell her story
Local author Monica Withrington uses handmade puppets to tell her story
Local author Monica Withrington uses handmade puppets to tell her story
DeveloperDaventrySchools