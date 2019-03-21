Dementia boost for people in Northamptonshire

Funds have been raised to help people with dementia in Northamptonshire.

Colleagues, customers and members of Central England Co-operative Society have hit the £1m mark for Dementia UK.

Dementia UK is the only charity caring for people with dementia and their families with specialist dementia nurses - Admiral Nurses.

The Co-op has been supporting the charity for the past 18 months and during that time people across the county have done everything from jumping out of planes and undertaking gruelling feats of endurance to holding cake sales to raise vital funds.

Central England Co-operative chief executive Martyn Cheatle said he was ‘extremely proud’ to hear the £1 million milestone had been reached.

He said: “To hit this major milestone is a massive achievement and I’m extremely proud of everyone involved with the society for helping us to reach this incredible amount.”

The nurses work across a range of care settings within the community, hospitals, hospices and care homes.

Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and chief executive at Dementia UK, said: “This milestone is a culmination of some truly impressive fundraising from our partners at Central England Co-op.”