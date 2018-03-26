Delayed £4.275m Daventry primary school will open this year, developers announce

A new primary school in Daventry - which has been set back by two years - will this year create 315 places for pupils upon completion in September.

The primary school, set in the Monksmoor estate, is in the heart of the Monksmoor development for 315 pupils aged 4-11 - with a 30-place nursery on site.

Upon completion the estate will eventually have 1,000 homes, a small local centre with a community building, retail units and office space, new children’s play areas, a range of public open spaces and an extension to Daventry Country Park and reservoir.

Back in 2015 Daventry District Council told of setbacks on the opening of the new primary school on The Monksmoor estate due to its "development programme and consequent site availability."



The Monksmoor estate has been built in five separate phases and one of these phases will see the primary school built.



Andrew Dobson managing director at Crest Nicholson strategic projects division said: “We’re looking forward to unveiling the new primary school onsite at Monksmoor Park this year, which will provide much-needed additional school places for the Daventry area."

"The extension of Daventry Country Park will also benefit residents at Monksmoor Park and the rest of the town alike, opening up this area of outstanding natural beauty for the new community of Monksmoor to enjoy.”

Developer Crest Nicholson has also provided an extension to Daventry County Park, with canalside landscaping ahead of the warmer months.

As part of this work, Crest Nicholson has also revealed it will open up a significant amount of pedestrian and cycle paths linking the development and country park, for the benefit of residents at the development and the wider community.

Crest Nicholson has a range of homes available at its Monksmoor Park development in Daventry, offering a mix of both traditional and contemporary-styled homes across its two current phases, Meadowside and Waterside.

David Hnyda, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We’re pleased to be seeing a thriving community develop at Monksmoor Park.

"The development is proving popular with a range of buyers due to the varied blend of homes on offer – from those looking to get their feet onto the property ladder, to larger detached houses that are perfect for families looking for extra space. We look forward to seeing the community flourish at this development throughout 2018.”