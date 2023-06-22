Dedicated team supporting people with long term conditions

Team supporting people with long term physical health conditions who may be struggling with their mental health

When someone is diagnosed with a long-term health condition, which affects their way of life, it can have a significant impact on their mental health.

But now, a new initiative has been launched to help people with long-term health conditions manage their mental health and improve their well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northamptonshire NHS Talking Therapies, run by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is expanding its existing service to create a dedicated team, called NHS Northamptonshire Talking Therapies Health, focused on helping people with long-term conditions (LTC), specifically those with diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Physical and mental health are closely linked. More than 15 million people in England have one or more long-term physical condition. Those with long-term physical health conditions are more likely to experience mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, but it is not inevitable, and excellent support is available.

The NHS Northamptonshire Talking Therapies Health team offers non-urgent psychological therapy for anyone with a long-term condition who is over 18 years old and registered to a GP in Northamptonshire. And it’s already been making a positive impact on those who have piloted the project.

Caris Mannion, Service Manager for NHS Northamptonshire Talking Therapies Health, said: “It’s really common to experience negative emotions, difficult thoughts and distressing physical symptoms when living with a long-term condition. This can make it difficult to cope. Common difficulties can include feeling low in mood, anxious, frustrated, hopeless, having a sense of loss and struggling to adjust to a physical health diagnosis and any required lifestyle changes. But our team of psychological practitioners have knowledge and understanding of the challenges experienced by people living with a long-term condition, and can offer treatments via video-call, telephone or in person face-to-face. These could be one-to-one sessions, groups or webinars.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feedback from people using the service has been very positive. One service user said: “It's good to have someone to talk to when you don't have anyone who understands. It's nice to have someone to listen and help and know you have someone there for you.”

Another service user said: “It helped me get in contact with a diabetic nurse who I was having trouble contacting. After [getting using the service] I saw her on the same day and now have her number to text if I need help. I don't know what I would have done without this service – I would probably still be waiting.”

NHS Northamptonshire Talking Therapies Health tailors’ treatment to the specific needs of the individual. People can ask their GP or healthcare professional to make a referral on their behalf, or people can self-refer to the service. Once referred, individuals will be contacted for an initial assessment to establish the best support to offer.

Call NHS Northamptonshire Talking Therapies Health, on 03000 270584 (8am - 4pm), email [email protected] and contact by post at Northamptonshire NHS Talking Therapies Health, Lotus House, Victoria Street, Northampton, NN1 3NR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Find out more about NHS Northamptonshire Talking Therapies Health at www.nhft.nhs.uk/talkingtherapies