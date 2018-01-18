Deadline looming for feedback on Daventry’s local plan

Residents have been urged to give their views on a planning document which outlines where 1,200 new homes could be built in the Daventry area.

Daventry District Council has set out a draft plan which will provide guidance for future decision-making on planning issues.

It includes details of four sites for building 1,200 new homes over the next 12 years - 800 homes in south west Daventry on land opposite the Grange estate, along the A45 between the A361 and A425; the extension of Micklewell Park by 180 homes; an additional 100 homes on land at Middlemore, Daventry; and 120 homes as part of the proposed WaterSpace and retail developments at Eastern Way, Daventry.

The consultation period for the planning document, which is called the Settlements and Countryside Local Plan, ends on Friday, January 26 so the council has urged residents to give their feedback before the deadline.

The plan sets out proposals to create ‘green wedges’ on the town’s surrounding areas to protect the nearby villages of Welton, Staverton, Braunston and Norton.

Other features include a ‘hierarchy’ for the future development of villages and hamlets in Daventry district to determine where future development would be both prioritised and restricted, plus a new parish annex to protect a number of important local green spaces suggested by parish councils.

There are plans to create up to 25 additional hectares of employment land in Daventry, including extending Heartlands and Apex business parks and a further site – Daventry South East Gateway.

The council has also identified the number of plots and pitches required over the next 12 years for Gypsies, Travellers and Travelling Showpeople.

Residents’ feedback will be taken into consideration when preparing the final version of the plan before it is examined by a government inspector.

Councillor Alan Chantler, the council’s strategic planning portfolio holder, said: “This draft Local Plan will play an important role in the future development of our district and the whole community has a real opportunity to help shape the document by joining in this consultation.

“There is not long left to comment so I would encourage as many residents and businesses as possible to look through the document and give their views before the deadline on January 26.”

The plan is available to view at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/localplan or at the Daventry District Council Offices in Lodge Road, Daventry or at local libraries.