Day of action planned for Daventry estate

Fly-tipping and arson are among the issues set to be addressed during a day of action on the Southbrook estate in Daventry.

The event is being held by the Daventry District and South Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership today as part of Operation Unite, a combined effort by the police, fire service and local councils to tackle anti-social behaviour and arson in Daventry.

The Community Outreach vehicle will be located on Hawke Road throughout the day to offer advice and support to residents.

Councillor Alan Hills, of the Community Safety Partnership, said: “There are some concerns about anti-social behaviour on the Southbrook estate, and we are keen to work alongside our partners and local residents to address these concerns.

“We will be far more effective at tackling these issues if we do so together, so I would urge residents to take this opportunity to come out and chat to representatives from the Partnership and find out more about some of the community safety issues that we are all working to address.”

Representatives from a range of organisations including Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Daventry District Council, Daventry Town Council, Futures Housing and Bromford will also be visiting homes offering safety advice as well as information on how to report issues.

Residents will be asked to complete a survey about arson and anti-social behaviour in the area and asked about their interest in setting up a Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

Organisers are also appealing for community-spirited people to meet in Hawke Road at 10am to help local volunteers with a litter pick.

Operation Unite was first launched in December by the Arson Task Force, a joint initiative between Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, after at least 80 fires were recorded in the town centre over an 11 month period.

An action plan to reduce anti-social behaviour and fire setting in the town centre has already been drawn up following a survey of businesses held in December.

Future plans for the operation include a series of theatre workshops in schools covering anti-social behaviour and community safety issues.

The Community Safety Partnership brings together partners including Daventry District Council, South Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Northamptonshire County Council, Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, Futures Housing Group and others to reduce crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour within the community.

For more information or if you would like to get involved in the litter pick, please email communitysafety@daventrydc.gov.uk