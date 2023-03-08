DavFest to return this summer with 10 hours of live music and more

In 2022 the Daventry friends Scott and Darren decided to host the biggest music festival the town had ever seen, and the people of the town turned up in their thousands.

Due to the success of the last event, the team are growing the event to offer even more to the town, all complimented with another huge 10 hours of live music from local bands / artists, and also some of the biggest tribute bands in the country.

Foo Fighters, James, Madness, Madonna and Elvis are the tribute headliners, all being supported by local bands Down N Out, Esher Rocks, Distorted Decade, Charlie Tarry & the Outlaws, along with solo artist Marc Checkley.

Working in partnership with Daventry & District Sports Club, the event will again take place on the rugby pitch.

Plans this year to increase the amount of activities for children are well under way, with Everyone Active among others offering partnership to provide activities.

Weather dependent there will be a huge bouncy castle area planned, with lots of options for the kids and adults too.

There will also be a Virtual Reality experience attending.

The bars will be increased in size, and there are several previous and new food vendors attending, so there are plenty of options for all.

The event is a huge day for the town, and many local businesses have offered their support and sponsorship to ensure the day is a success.

Tickets are selling fast via https://ticket247.co.uk/Event/120225

Early Bird Ticket Prices are valid until March 31.