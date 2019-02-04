Daventry yoga teacher helps you reach for the stars!

Here’s the latest column from Robina Wilson.

Robina is a highly-qualified sports massage therapist and yoga teacher, as well as being a wellbeing advocate and enthusiastic blogger.

She owns and runs Daventry-based Body Equilbrium.

With 2019 now in full swing, it may not seem the most appropriate time to talk new year’s resolutions as, for many of us, these are already forgotten or may not even have been made in the first place.

By now your good intentions for the year may be looking as lost as that last little bit of tinsel that always seems to get caught on the ceiling but don’t despair, I want to talk to you this month about how setting intentions is actually a far better practice for the spring months.

Just like animals that hibernate, if we use the winter months to rest and recharge, we are in a position energetically to plant the seeds of change during the spring so we can reap the rewards later in the year. This may be getting in shape for a summer holiday, making positive change to your work/balance, whatever it is, do remember that change takes time.

Go easy on yourself because there will be times throughout the process where you feel like giving in or you fall off the wagon so to speak. Reaching your end goal is rarely a linear process; we often have to face setbacks in order to spur us on, or to make us reevaluate whether that goal is really what we want.

Start by identifying where you are now and then where you want to be within a certain time scale. Consider any blocks you may have in reaching that goal and what you can do to remove them completely or to make them less of an issue.

This is generally the hardest part of the process, but don’t give up - sometimes even the smallest step in the right direction is all it takes!