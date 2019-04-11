Daventry workers earn over £1,000 more than average salary in East Midlands

Workers in Daventry earn more than £1,000 more than the average annual salary in the East Midlands each year, HMRC data shows.

Income inequality charity the Equality Trust says the figures, which reveal a gap of more than £35,000 between the UK’s richest and poorest areas, “paint a bleak picture”.

The average worker in Daventry made £22,400 before tax in the 2016-17 financial year, HMRC figures show.

That’s higher than the £21,100 median income across the East Midlands .

HMRC uses the median, the middle number in a series, instead of the mean average, so the figures are not distorted by extreme highs and lows. The data only covers taxpayers, and does not include people who are self-employed.

Dr Wanda Wyporska, executive director of the Equality Trust, said: “These figures paint a bleak picture for our society, and we can see a huge divide between incomes in the north and the south.

“These gaps are further evidence of the shockingly high level of inequality in the UK, which we know is linked to poverty, mental and physical ill-health, and lower levels of social mobility.

“This damages us all, rich and poor.”