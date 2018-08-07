Daventry woman’s run in honour of brave mum

A Daventry woman has completed a gruelling 100km run in honour of her mum, who survived a brain tumour.

Louise Balloch tackled the arduous Race to the Stones - an endurance race which finishes at the Avebury stone circle in Wiltshire - in blistering heat.

She took on the challenge to raise awareness and funds for the Brain Tumour Research charity, after running with her mum, Karen, throughout her illness.

HR adviser Louise, 23, said: “While my mum was ill, she was told she should not be running alone, something which she loved doing.

“This is when I stepped up and went on my first jog and now it seems only right that to have taken part in a running event to raise money for this worthy cause.”

Karen, 55, who is an accountant, was diagnosed with a brain tumour after suffering from severe headaches and problems with her eyesight in August 2015.

Now, after a gruelling two rounds of surgery and radiotherapy, scans have shown no sign of the tumour and Karen has made a remarkable recovery.

Louise, who has raised over £1,500 for the Brain Tumour Research charity, added: “I don’t want other people to have to go through what my mum or my family has.”