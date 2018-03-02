Daventry woman continues family tradition with mission to Hawaii

A Daventry woman has returned home after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Laura Topp, 21, recently arrived home after completing her 18-month mission in Hawaii.

Laura continued what has become a family tradition of missionary service for the church, following her three older brothers who served missions in Germany, the Czech Republic and Scotland/Ireland.

“I think most people see the beach and the palm trees, but what really makes Hawaii for me is the people," said Laura.

"They’re so welcoming and loving, even if they don’t know you and, for missionaries, aren’t particularly interested in our message. The aloha spirit is very real”

When applying to the church to serve a mission, Laura and others accept that they can be sent to any part of the world.

While in Hawaii, Laura - who was very excited to have been assigned to such an idyllic place - was involved in service projects in the community, as well as teaching people about the church and about the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“I think the two biggest things I learnt were how to love people the way that Christ would and to trust in God’s plan for me," said Laura.

Laura is now settling back into normal life and plans to study at university.