Daventry woman banned from owning dogs after her terrier injures two people

A Daventry woman pleaded guilty to two dangerous dog offences and has been banned from keeping a dog for 10 years.

Joanne Brierley, 41, and Lee Venner, 39, both of The Stour, The Grange, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week.

Brierley faced two counts of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

She pleaded guilty to the offences which happened in Daventry in January 2018, when the dog, a Staffordshire bull terrier-type, jumped on the back of a takeaway delivery driver causing injury, and in July 2018, when the dog attacked a woman causing significant injuries that required extensive medical treatment.

Sg Sam Dobbs, neighbourhood sergeant for Daventry, said: "I met one of the victims of these dog attacks and saw first-hand the mental and physical impact of serious injury as well as the disruption to the lives of the families of all those involved.

"This took a long time to get to court, with complications along the way. I am pleased that some justice has been achieved."

As well as being banned from dog ownership, Brierley was given a 12-month community order, a 20-day rehabilitation order and made to pay £275 and £500 compensation to the two people injured by the dog.

A destruction order was placed on the dog.

Venner, who was also charged with being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, was acquitted of this offence but pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis and amphetamine.

He was given a 12-month community order and ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid work.