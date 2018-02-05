Daventry volunteers needed to help with locks

Volunteer lock keepers are needed in Daventry to support the Grand Union Canal.

The appeal comes from Canal & River Trust, the charity that looks after 2,000 miles of waterways Stoke Bruerne nationwide.

Volunteer lock keepers act as the ‘face of the waterway’, not only helping boaters through the locks but also giving people local information about the area and lending a hand to the Canal & River Trust staff who look after the canal.

Volunteers are needed at the locks in Braunston, Buckby and Stoke Bruerne.

Sonny King, volunteer coordinator for the Canal & River Trust, said: “Our lock keepers are the face of the waterways, safely seeing boats through the locks, as well as helping people with directions or information about the area.

“It’s a great role for anyone keen to work outdoors and meet new people. You’ll learn new skills and provide invaluable local knowledge for the thousands of visitors we get to Northamptonshire’s waterways each year.”

Applications for the role are now openh.

Visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk/volunteer/ways-to-volunteer/volunteer-lock-keepers

For more on the work of the Canal & River Trust, visit www.canalrivertrust.org.uk