Daventry village to host 'kindness day' as part of its wellness week

The parish council of Daventry village is to encourage residents to do a "few simple acts of kindness" for a day as part of wellness week.

Kilsby Parish is promoting mental and social health and well-being as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Its events programme for May 14-20 features a mind activity workshop, body shop spa evening, a series of walks and kindness day.

The purpose of the week-long initiative is to "contribute to the well-being of members of the community, and help improve friendships and social cohesion."

The full list of activities can be found here.