Daventry village post office approaches last working week before closure

A Daventry village is approaching its final full working week before it temporarily shuts.

Following the resignation of the postmaster, the Weedon Post Office, in Church Street, will close on June 12 at 5.30pm.

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris said he has been told by representatives of the now privatised postal service that alternatives to bring back the service were being looked at.

"I have been assured by Post Office representatives that options are being investigated which will enable a Post Office service to be reinstated back to the local community," he wrote on his website.

"An important part of this is that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service and for Post Office Limited."

The re-introduction of a post office in Weedon will be dependent on customer numbers and usage.

A potential option could come in the shape of an outreach service where a postmaster from a nearby branch offers work hours that reflect the likely number of customers who will use the service.

Another could see post office services added to an existing shop, similar to what happened in Harpole.

A spokeswoman for Post Office Ltd said: "Post Office understand how important our services can be to a community and would like to reassure customers that we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

"In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause."

The closest post offices to Weedon are in Flore (50a High Street) and Daventry (37 Sheaf Street).