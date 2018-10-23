Daventry village gets new defibrillator thanks to housebuilder's £500 donation

A £500 donation by a construction firm has provided a Daventry village with its second defibrillator.

The new life-saving piece of equipment is in Woodford Halse's fire station in Byfield Road and was part-funded by Taylor Wimpey.

The housebuilder teamed up with Northamptonshire Police and on October 13, Woodford Halse Fire Station held a recruitment day in conjunction with heart start sessions and the new community defibrillator.

Carl Barton, PCSO at Northamptonshire Police, said: “This defibrillator will save precious time in the case of any life-threatening heart issues in the area until our colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service arrive on scene and are able to take over.

"The first few minutes are absolutely crucial in situations involving the heart so I’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation in providing such a life-saving piece of equipment to the local community in Woodford Halse.”

The village's first defibrillator is outside the Memorial Hall in Station and residents will benefit from two pieces of life-saving equipment at either end of Woodford Halse.

Paul Cave, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey, said: "We feel it’s extremely important to invest in the communities in which we build our homes, so it was our pleasure to donate £500 towards the new defibrillator in Woodford Halse.

"Heart issues can happen at any age and any time so it will be a comfort for the community knowing that there is now a defibrillator at each end of the village.

"I’d like to thank Northamptonshire Police for inviting us to lend our support to such an important cause – and we wish the community all the best with future fundraising efforts."