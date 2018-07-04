Daventry village football club recruiting as it seeks to reinstate junior football teams and develop players

A Daventry village football club wants to restore its youth teams and has appealed for coaches and staff as part of a recruitment drive.

A new committee took over Woodford Halse Sports and Community Club from the previous chairman in March 2017 and with it, it acquired the £12,000 debt, which the incumbents cleared by August 2017.

The club has since transformed and now boasts of four football pitches (one floodlit), a bowls green, a cricket pitch, an astroturf pitch, an adventure area for children and a clubhouse.

The success means they have been able to spend over £3,000 on updating the clubhouse and future plans are to lay a 4G pitch and new turf for bowls which would accommodate wheelchairs.

Now committee member Allan Haynes wants to restore youth football teams across several age groups and has appealed for helping hands to come forward.

"There used to be age groups all the way through but that's gone for one reason or another.

"We are trying to get that back on and we need people to come and help us.

"If anyone wants to help we will always put them through the right coaching and safeguarding because we're an FA chartered club.

"At the moment we've got 12 coaches and four teams, but we could do with a few more children and people to help us when we're busy."

Currently on the books at the club are eight fully trained first aid staff, seven FA level 1 coaching staff, one UEFA level B trained head of development and the services of a junior coach employed by MK Dons.

The plan is now to introduce U18, U14 and U12 football teams and encourage player development.

Allan Haynes: "It's a great turnaround. We upgraded the bar and made it family-friendly and a nice place to go and have a drink.

"It had been popular years ago but because of the way it was run, people decided to stay away.

"It was generally neglected."

The clubhouse, which is open to all, is dog dog-friendly family orientated with children’s games, pool, Sky and BT Sports.

Capable of holding 120 people it is regularly used for private parties with village DJs very often offering their services free of charge.