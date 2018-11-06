Daventry village First World War memorial restored ahead of Remembrance Day unveiling

A decayed First World War memorial that once stood in a Daventry village church has been restored in time for this year's centenary anniversary of the signing of the Armistice Treaty.

When members of Norton History Group held an exhibition four years ago to commemorate the start of the Great War, they found a memorial board in All Saints Church.

On it are listed the names of men that died in the war as well as those from the parish who fought and survived.

The men are listed in the years they joined up and whether they served in this country or overseas.

With the group holding an exhibition to commemorate the 100 years since the end of the war it went to look at the board and found it had deteriorated, with some of the names being almost illegible.

"This was probably due to the damp conditions in the church after the theft of the copper from the roof and considerable amounts of rain getting into the building," said a spokesperson for the group.

"The board has now been restored by a television company and will be unveiled in the village hall on November 11."

The exhibition will be held on November 10 and 11 in Norton's village hall from 10.30am to 4pm.

There will be a service at the war memorial on Remembrance Sunday at 10.45am.

If anyone recognises any of the names on the board, or are related to any of them, the history group would be delighted to hear from them and they can contact Kim via email npckimrussell@gmail.com or on the day of the unveiling.