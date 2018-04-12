Daventry village boxing club gets boost from Amazon

A Daventry village boxing club for young people aged 10 and older has been given £1,000 by the team at Amazon's fulfilment centre.

Members of the Amazon Daventry team visited the Weedon Boxing Academy to deliver the donation and joined the club’s members in a boxing class.

Arthur Budd and Brandon Smith (red trim gloves)

The donation will be used to fit scaffolding inside the boxing hall to hang additional punch bags and improve the layout of the hall, giving more space to the boxing club.

Aaron Hill from Weedon Boxing Academy said: “Boxing has such a positive influence on our young people, and we love seeing the smiles it brings to their faces when they participate.

"The club helps children in our community by providing them with a positive space to play and meet new, supportive people. Thank you to the team at Amazon for this support.”

The donation forms part of the “Amazon in the Community” programme whereby the company supports the communities around its operating locations across the UK.

Speaking on the donation, Victor Pulido, site leader at the Amazon Daventry fulfilment centre, said: “It is a pleasure to support the Weedon Boxing Academy. Boxing is a fun and empowering form of exercise, and we’re delighted to play a part in helping the club continue to offer its services across the community.”