Daventry ukulele group donates to local charity
A Daventry ukulele group has given a local charity a helping hand in the form of a donation.
Over the Christmas and New Year period the Danetre Ukulele Orchestra was invited to perform at a number of local events.
These included the WI, Townswomen’s Guild, village hall festivities, Daventry Town Museum, retirement homes, Holy Cross church, Daventry Methodist church and the Abbey School Christmas fair.
Some of the venues very kindly gave donations to cover DUO’s expenses.
Since members play as much for their own pleasure as for that of others there are usually few expenses.
Accordingly, the members decided to make a donation to a local charity, and were delighted when Ian Spencer dropped in on a club night to explain the background of the charity that was set up by his father, and to accept a cheque for £350 to Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands.