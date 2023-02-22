Daventry ukulele group donates to local charity

Ian Spencer, cheque in hand, explains his Dad's charity's work

Over the Christmas and New Year period the Danetre Ukulele Orchestra was invited to perform at a number of local events.

These included the WI, Townswomen’s Guild, village hall festivities, Daventry Town Museum, retirement homes, Holy Cross church, Daventry Methodist church and the Abbey School Christmas fair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of the venues very kindly gave donations to cover DUO’s expenses.

Since members play as much for their own pleasure as for that of others there are usually few expenses.