Daventry Town Football Club needs your help

The chairman of Daventry Town Football Club is asking for volunteers interested in football to join the pitchside team on matchdays.

By Steve tubbContributor
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT- 1 min read

Club chairman Steve Tubb said: “We also have a thriving junior section and a extra pair of hands can be put to good use.

“We are also on the lookout for people for our general committee which will be reformed after Easter.

“For both matchday help and with the committee there is no restrictions on the amount of time you can spare, every little helps.

“The club has come on such a long way in the past seven years but with the size and the community projects we are now involved in providing help is desperately required to enable us to achieve our goals.

“We have a requirement for a first-team kitman, along with a club physio.

“If interested in either of these positions and becoming a volunteer at the club please contact me by email at [email protected] or on 07860 617555.”