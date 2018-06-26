Daventry Town Council to celebrate Armed Forces Day

Daventry Town Council will be showing its support for Armed Forces Day by raising the Armed Forces Flag on June 29.

The ceremony will take place at the Twinning Area from at 10.30am.

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community; from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Cllr Lynn Jones, mayor of Daventry, said: "It is great to see that Daventry is marking Armed Forces Day, especially as many of Daventry’s residents currently serve and have previously served with the Armed Forces and it is important to recognise the sacrifices that they have made.

"By raising the flag, it serves as a much-valued morale-boost for Armed Forces personnel and their families."

All are welcome to attend the flag raising ceremony.

Armed Forces Day officially falls on Saturday, June 30.