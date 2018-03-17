Daventry Town Council hands grant to food bank

Daventry Food Bank has been awarded a grant by the town council to help get their new premises up and running before the end of the month.

The £1,000 will enable the food bank, run by members of the Vineyard Community Church, to carry out repairs and building works at their new home at 18A Benbow Close, so they can continue delivering their service to those in need.

In December last year, Daventry District Council decided to proceed with plans to sell the food bank's previous location in High March after receiving its first commercial buyer for the property since it acquired the premises four years ago.

Rob Gee, coordinator for Daventry Food Bank, said: “Daventry Town Council have provided this grant at such a vital moment in the relatively short history of Daventry Food Bank.

"We knew we could operate the service from this property that has been made available to us by E-ACT Academy, but we also knew that, due to extensive vandalism, we would need the financial support from others.

"DTC have been long-term keen supporters of the Food Bank, always seeking out ways to raise the profile of our efforts within the community. And now, having received this grant from them, this will go a significant way towards making the property safe and secure and ready-for-business, so to speak.

"We aim to install new doors and windows, an intruder alarm system, security lighting and cameras. In addition, we want to close off the driveway with a security fence and gate to match the existing fencing adding further protection to the property.

"We can't thank DTC enough for their generous support at this particularly challenging time."

Daventry Mayor and chair of the town council, Lynne Taylor, said: “The town council is pleased to support Daventry Food Bank. With more families struggling, the service that they provide is invaluable to members of our community."