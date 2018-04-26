Daventry town centre businesses offered council grants to spruce up shopfronts and boost economy

Daventry town centre businesses are being offered grants by the district council to help them give their shopfronts a makeover and boost the local economy.

Under the scheme, all freehold owners and lease-holders with a street-facing ground floor shop frontage will be able to apply for up to £20,000 to make a range of improvements.

The fund, which will aim to give out £70,000 in its first year, has been launched by Daventry District Council in a bid to maintain and improve the character of the town centre, boosting its economy and helping its businesses thrive.

Claire Cowland, strategic economic development officer at Daventry District Council, said: “Shopfronts are such an important factor in the overall appearance and character of a town centre. They can add charm and make shopping areas feel more welcoming, encouraging more visitors and shoppers to the area.

“By working with businesses to raise the image of Daventry town centre, we can make it a more attractive destination for residents and visitors alike, protecting its heritage while boosting its economic growth."

The money can be used to install new shopfronts, make repairs to improve appearance, re-instate original architectural features, improve window displays or to bolster security.

Businesses must match the grant offered, and any work carried out will be subject to the relevant permissions being secured.

Applications are being sought between now and 31 October 2018, with applicants informed if they have been successful in their bid by mid-November.

For more information about the scheme, including full terms and conditions and details of how to apply, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/shopfrontgrants, email business@daventrydc.gov.uk or phone 01327 871100.