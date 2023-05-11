Daventry to the fore at energy efficiency awards

Matthew Young receiving his award

Matthew Young took the Business Development Manager/Director of the Year award, and Kooka Developments won in the Insulation & Fabric Installer/Contractor of the Year category.

Mr Young, regional manager at Green Building Renewables, has been a key part in the firm’s growth, seeing its turnover spiral from £3m to £26m over 18 months.

Kooka Developments, a family-run business from Upper Stowe, completed 700 insulation installations throughout the region in the past year.

The Kooka Developments team receiving their award

There were 11 categories up for grabs at the glittering awards ceremony at the Radisson Blu Hotel at East Midlands Airport on Wednesday, May 3, attended by individuals and companies throughout the East Midlands that are involved in the energy efficiency industry.

Energy Efficiency Awards chairman Gary Braybrooke said: “Companies and individuals working in the energy efficiency industry are carrying out some of the most vital work in the UK today. We all know we have to be more energy efficient as a nation, but it is our nominees and winners who are at the sharp end, creating often ingenious opportunities to help people save energy, drive down bills and help the environment”

Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Our regional events celebrate the effort and endeavour of everyone in the sector and those, often unsung, heroes driving forward energy efficiency in homes and businesses. It is important to highlight the work currently taking place in our industry and I am sure many East Midlands businesses and individuals will also feature at our national awards in September.”